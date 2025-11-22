Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Acquired by Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3,098.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $376.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

