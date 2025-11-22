Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,915 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.97. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 128.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

