Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Position Trimmed by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 5.3%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $122.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $181.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.75 and a 200-day moving average of $150.17.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.89.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.