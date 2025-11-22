Cowa LLC Invests $203,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,572,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,667,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,757,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,127,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $386,364,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,788,000 after buying an additional 1,681,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,214,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,646,000 after buying an additional 299,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

