Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194,920 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 253,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nordson by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 22.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 118.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 336,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,048,000 after acquiring an additional 182,305 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $8,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Nordson
In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total value of $534,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,715.95. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,257. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Nordson
Nordson Trading Up 2.4%
NDSN stock opened at $233.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $165.03 and a 1-year high of $266.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nordson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.
Nordson Profile
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nordson
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.