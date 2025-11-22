Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194,920 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 253,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nordson by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 22.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 118.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 336,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,048,000 after acquiring an additional 182,305 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $8,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total value of $534,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,715.95. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,257. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson set a $285.00 price objective on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Trading Up 2.4%

NDSN stock opened at $233.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $165.03 and a 1-year high of $266.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.