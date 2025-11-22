Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.32. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.