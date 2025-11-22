Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.1250.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFXT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFXT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enerflex by 6.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,509,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,251,000 after acquiring an additional 454,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,282,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,470 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,977,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,459,000 after purchasing an additional 394,496 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,701,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 752,893 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFXT opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Enerflex had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 10.91%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

