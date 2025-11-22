Camden National Bank Sells 204 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,151,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,738,650,000 after buying an additional 1,089,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $484,053,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,973,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,673,126,000 after acquiring an additional 482,616 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,775,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,650,000 after acquiring an additional 398,460 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,738.72. This represents a 69.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.95.

VRTX opened at $426.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.24. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

