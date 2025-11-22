Cowa LLC Sells 18,820 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Cowa LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 116,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $15,663,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $2,522,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 33,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,500.02. This represents a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $4,171,649.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,690,721.78. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 377,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,169,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

