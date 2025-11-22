Camden National Bank Has $8.60 Million Stake in Novartis AG $NVS

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 66.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 2.3%

Novartis stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $268.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cfra set a $126.00 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

