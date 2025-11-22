Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.9% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 697,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

