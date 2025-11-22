Cowa LLC Invests $1.88 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

