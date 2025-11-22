Camden National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Camden National Bank increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,501,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,531,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,935,928,000 after buying an additional 458,077 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4%

DIS opened at $104.15 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.87.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

