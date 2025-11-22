Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,500 Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $170.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $207.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

