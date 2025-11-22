Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 90.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terreno Realty news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $285,242.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,949 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,942.55. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

