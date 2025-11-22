PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 11.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Littelfuse Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $241.20 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In related news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total transaction of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,030,194.18. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total transaction of $3,453,490.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,920.61. The trade was a 79.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

