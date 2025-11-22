Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 100.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth $274,000.

NYSE:NVST opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $669.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.49 million. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Mizuho set a $19.00 target price on Envista in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

