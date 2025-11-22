Geode Capital Management LLC Has $97.07 Million Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.37% of Granite Construction worth $97,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $21,966,000. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $21,490,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 472,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 243,875 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 454,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 221,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $223,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,699.60. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,500 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,806.16. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $112.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.14. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GVA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

