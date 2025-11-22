Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.16% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $91,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,217,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,153,000 after acquiring an additional 904,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,525,000 after purchasing an additional 187,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $12,726,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,936,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SFBS opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.48 and a 1-year high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.87.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.