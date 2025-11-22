Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Insight Enterprises worth $93,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 68.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $120.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

NSIT stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.53.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 1.79%.The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

