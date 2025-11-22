Cognex Corporation $CGNX Stock Holdings Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,035,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 81,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Cognex worth $96,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 402.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,387.46. The trade was a 23.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,915.04. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,706 shares of company stock worth $512,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on Cognex in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Cognex Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. Cognex Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

