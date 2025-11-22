PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 43,927 Shares of Wipro Limited $WIT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 16.0% during the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 69,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wipro by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. CLSA cut shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Stock Performance

WIT opened at $2.69 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.40 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

