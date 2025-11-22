Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 550,132 Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,144,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Rogers Communication worth $96,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communication by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 30.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rogers Communication by 106.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communication by 13.3% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,003,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,469,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communication stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.49%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rogers Communication from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

