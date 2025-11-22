KBC Group NV Has $108,000 Stock Position in International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

International Bancshares Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. International Bancshares Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 39.51%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.