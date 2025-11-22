PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 15.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWONK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.11.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $93.52 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $11,189,267.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,546,679.08. This trade represents a 53.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,089.93. This represents a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,978 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,393. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

