Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 309,119 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,119 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Waystar worth $97,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waystar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waystar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Waystar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WAY. Baird R W raised Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Waystar Stock Up 2.7%

Waystar stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waystar news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $342,154.27. Following the transaction, the insider owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at $16,747,113.02. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $487,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 717,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,321,409.92. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,499,581 shares of company stock valued at $176,385,287 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waystar Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.