Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Natera by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Natera from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.29.

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $479,970.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 117,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,808,264.41. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.08, for a total value of $1,710,577.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,525.72. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 236,116 shares of company stock valued at $45,800,290 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $230.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71 and a beta of 1.75. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $235.89.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

