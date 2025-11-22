Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.6667.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWBC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday.

Community West Bancshares Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $22.23 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $425.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 17.49%.The business had revenue of $37.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 623.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

