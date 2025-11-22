Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 2467938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.5%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 50.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth $683,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

