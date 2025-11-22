Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.67 and last traded at $101.3340, with a volume of 216910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.46.

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $256.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.01. The firm has a market cap of $613.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by ($4.08). The business had revenue of $376.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.96 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,068,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cable One by 18.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 474,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 34.2% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,931,000 after purchasing an additional 90,934 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 57.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after buying an additional 117,389 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 316,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,991,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

