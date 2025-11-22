Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.7830, with a volume of 31325213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,412,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 121.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,153,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,493,000 after buying an additional 6,677,610 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 276.8% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,704,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,583,000 after buying an additional 4,190,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $65,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.