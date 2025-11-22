Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading Down 17.4% – Time to Sell?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 120,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 31,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QST. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$0.70 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. ATB Capital raised Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Questor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

