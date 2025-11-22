Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ARQ from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ARQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of ARQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARQ in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,378.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 254,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,942.44. This represents a 12.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert E. Rasmus bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $268,021.22. This represents a 241.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARQ during the first quarter worth $44,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ARQ by 13.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in ARQ in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ARQ during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARQ opened at $3.50 on Friday. ARQ has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $149.43 million, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). ARQ had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts expect that ARQ will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

