Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovex International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of Innovex International stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Innovex International has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08.
Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter. Innovex International had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 16.66%.
Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.
