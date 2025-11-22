Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovex International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INVX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovex International

Innovex International Stock Up 4.0%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVX. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Innovex International during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Innovex International by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Innovex International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Innovex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000.

Shares of Innovex International stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Innovex International has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter. Innovex International had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 16.66%.

About Innovex International

(Get Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.