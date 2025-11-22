Head-To-Head Contrast: GBS (NYSE:GBS) vs. PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV)

Profitability

This table compares GBS and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% PetVivo -902.82% -4,813.07% -281.78%

Risk and Volatility

GBS has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GBS alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of GBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBS N/A N/A -$8.31 million ($0.56) -1.15 PetVivo $1.05 million 34.67 -$10.95 million ($0.40) -2.70

This table compares GBS and PetVivo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GBS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GBS beats PetVivo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBS

(Get Free Report)

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About PetVivo

(Get Free Report)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.