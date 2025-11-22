PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVAV. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 296.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $272.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.37. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -425.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research set a $365.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.19.

In other news, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,567. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total value of $398,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,575.76. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $1,223,157. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

