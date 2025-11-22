PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHG shares. Zacks Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of SHG stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 21.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also

