PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,685 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in TKO Group by 425.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 350.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 840.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $1,774,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,456 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,922.08. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 740 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,961. This represents a 16.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,811 shares of company stock worth $5,496,347 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.9%

TKO stock opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.36. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $212.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 116.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TKO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

