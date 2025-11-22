KBC Group NV Has $121,000 Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,240,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,151,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,797,000 after acquiring an additional 276,450 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,401,000. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its position in Axos Financial by 825.0% in the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 504,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,730 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $63,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073.22. The trade was a 96.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $323.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.96 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axos Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

