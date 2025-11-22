KBC Group NV Sells 401 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $160.83 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.25). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

