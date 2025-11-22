KBC Group NV Sells 924 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Champion Homes by 10,171.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Champion Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Champion Homes by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Champion Homes by 1,231.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Champion Homes by 2,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

Champion Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $81.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.14. Champion Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $116.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.20. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $684.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Champion Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Champion Homes Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

