SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $394,233,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,842,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,551,000 after purchasing an additional 100,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,637,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,720,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

