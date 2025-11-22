Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Key Colony Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 66.7% in the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 446,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 416,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Mizuho set a $62.00 target price on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of MGM opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 16.95%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. This trade represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,753,630.76. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

