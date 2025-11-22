KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,205,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,258,000 after acquiring an additional 389,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 175.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,214 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,347,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,227,000 after purchasing an additional 196,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 213,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 415,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,308 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $110.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

