TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 86.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 48,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 354,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $58.79 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $752.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,799.66. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 3,476 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $239,600.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,449.78. This trade represents a 14.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 41,063 shares of company stock worth $2,237,265 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTM Technologies

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.