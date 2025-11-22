Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 384,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,839,569,000 after buying an additional 51,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $894,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 110,614 shares of company stock valued at $53,085,917 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. UBS Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4%

MSI stock opened at $368.43 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.75 and a twelve month high of $503.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.26.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

