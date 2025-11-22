CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $891,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,008,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $71,661.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,573.20. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $3,456,279.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,789.91. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,458. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.89.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

