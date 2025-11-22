Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.54. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of PAHC opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,751,000. Virtus Advisers LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 922.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 43,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phibro Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $235,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,017.60. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 144,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,220,928 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

