FY2026 EPS Forecast for HudBay Minerals Raised by Analyst

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Haywood Securities lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of HudBay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.16 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research lowered HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HudBay Minerals from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE:HBM opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. HudBay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in HudBay Minerals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

