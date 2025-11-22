First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Position Increased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 440.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,404 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 85,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 330,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

